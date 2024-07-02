Two men have been arrested after a man was reportedly stabbed in the head inside a McDonald's restaurant in Leicester.

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing in the city centre just after 5am this morning (Tuesday 7 July) after it was reported a man in his 20s had been stabbed in McDonald’s in Market Street, Leicester.

Leicestershire Police attended and the injured man was taken to hospital.

It is believed he sustained an injury to his head that is not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

Two men – aged 33 and 37 – have since been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and are currently in police custody.

Detective Constable Beth McGuiness, from the force’s Complex Investigation team, said: “The investigation is still in its early stages but from the quick enquiries carried out this morning two arrests have been made and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

“We are currently reviewing the CCTV inside McDonald’s and along Market Street, Millstone Lane and the surrounding area. We have spoken to a number of people already, but I believe there were people both inside and outside the restaurant who may have witnessed the incident and haven’t yet spoken to police – in particular a couple of food delivery drivers who were collecting orders at the time.

“We are also keen to hear from any taxi drivers who were in the area of Millstone Lane around the time of 5am as they may have captured dash cam footage that could assist us with our enquiries.”

A cordon remains in place currently as investigations continue.

Officers from the city will also be carrying out reassurance patrols and speaking to people in the area to address any concerns.

ITV News Central has approached McDonald’s for comment.