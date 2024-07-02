Play Brightcove video

ITV Central reporter Mark Gough spoke to Simon Holmes who remains in Greece

A young family from Worcestershire had to spend the night outdoors in a football stadium with military support after fleeing wildfires in Greece.

Chloe and Simon Holmes, and their two-year-old son Oscar, from Feckenham are currently on holiday in Kos.

Mr Holmes has criticised travel company Tui saying the family was not given enough information about what was going on.

In an interview with ITV Central Mr Holmes said: "About 11:00 yesterday, obviously we noticed some smoke, but no one in the hotel seemed concerned.

British tourists were ordered to evacuate their hotels as wildfires swept huge areas of the popular holiday destination Kos Credit: Scott Campbell

"No one seemed to say anything and that was about it. Obviously, it was getting a bit worse and blacker.

"We went to dinner and about 8:30 last night, we were back into the lobby and everyone just started just walking out and then the alarms went off. I spoke to one of the guys at the bar and he basically said, 'You've got to go and get your passport to leave'."

The family were then evacuated to a sports stadium where they spent most of last night outdoors.

Credit: Simon Holmes

Mr Holmes said: "What I was concerned about is the information I was given was non-existent. So everyone was whispering this and looking at Twitter and trying to find what was going on, because we were given no information whatsoever."Then when we were at the stadium, the military turned up with big jeeps and convoys and tents. Everyone then started getting a bit more concerned.

"At 5:00 this morning, the guests were moved indoors to a conference centre. Then at 9:00 were told the coaches were coming to take them back to the hotel."

Mr Holmes says information from and organisation by tour operator TUI has been insufficient. Credit: SIMON HOLMES

But despite now being returned to their hotel, Mr Holmes says information from and organisation by tour operator TUI have been insufficient.

In a statement Tui said: "The safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority.

"Our teams have been working to support customers impacted by a wildfire in the Condamine area. Of course, in Greece.

"Coaches are now transporting guests back to their hotels, following a precautionary evacuation order, which was issued last night by the Greek civil guard.

"We have our Tui reps on the ground supporting customers as they return to hotels.

"Customers in Kos are advised to continue to follow the advice of local authorities."

