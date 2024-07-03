Firefighters currently tackling large blaze at Birmingham business

Firefighters are currently tacking a blaze in Birmingham.

Four crews from West Midlands Fire Service have been called to the scene this morning in Aston Church Road.

Traffic information service Inrix says the road is closed in both directions, with heavy traffic building from the B4114 Washwood Heath Road to Arley Road.

The fire service says they are working to extinguish up to 150 tonnes of waste material and people are being warned to avoid the area.

The service has posted about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The posts read: "We currently are in attendance at a fire in the area of Aston Church Road in the area of Nechells, Birmingham.

"Four fire appliances are currently in attendance, including crews in Erdington, Ward End, Aston and Highgate.

"Please avoid the area.

"We have four appliances tackling a fire at business used for processing scrap metal.

"We are working hard with onsite staff, using heavy plant, to extinguish approx 150 tonnes of waste material."

