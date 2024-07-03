A 23-year-old woman has been charged after three people were injured in a dog attack.

The woman's dog bit three people outside a social club on Weddington Road in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Police were called to reports of a woman being drunk and disorderly at 6pm on Monday while in charge of a large dog.

Officers arrived and arrested the woman at 6:20pm and contained her dog.

The dog is now subject to a behaviour assessment by the force's dog liaison officer.

On arrival at a hospital, the woman reportedly assaulted two police officers and two nurses, as well as allegedly shouting racial slurs.

Following this, the woman, from Nuneaton, was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly, owning a dog dangerously out of control, four counts of assaulting an emergency worker, and of violating section 5 of the Public Order Act regarding racial abuse.

Inspector Ryan Walker of Nuneaton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Dogs require responsibility from their owners, particularly when they are large enough or of a temperament to cause harm.

"We will always take a proactive approach to preventing further harm from dogs that appear dangerous, one way to do this is through a Section 2 Dangerous Dog Application, where conditions will be applied to control the dog in future.

"Our officers will always respond as quickly as possible when there are threats of serious harm to make the area safe again."

