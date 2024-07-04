Play Brightcove video

A critically endangered tiger cub has celebrated it's first birthday at West Midlands Safari Park.

Lestari was born on July 4th, 2023 and was the first Sumatran tiger cub to be born at the park in its history.

Sumatran tigers are classed as ‘critically endangered’, there are estimated to be fewer than 400 left in the wild and numbers seem to be decreasing.

When Lestari was four weeks old, keepers noticed that there was a weakness in her front limbs, which was affecting her development.

The keepers and veterinary team set up a physiotherapy programme over three weeks, involving exercises and using walking aids to help strengthen her legs.

Lestari is celebrating her birthday by splashing in the water with a ball. Credit: West Midlands Safari Park

A year later and the programme worked, as Lestari responded well to the treatment and could run, leap and bound normally.

To celebrate the one-year milestone, keepers made a selection of treats for Lestari, including a cake made from frozen goat’s milk and chunks of meat and some shaped, blood ice blocks.

Lestari enjoying herself after going for a dip in the water with a ball. Credit: West Midlands Safari Park

They also provided her with some of her favourite toys, including some huge boomer balls, one of which she used as a bath toy, pushing it into one of the pools to splash around with.

West Midlands Safari Park, Head Keeper of Carnivores, Chris Hodgkins said: “When Lestari arrived a year ago, the keepers and I were over the moon. However, we started to notice something wasn’t quite right with her legs and so our vet team had to step in, to carry out daily physiotherapy to aid her walking.

“The physio was a success and Lestari has gone from strength to strength since. This has created a very special bond with us all and to see her progress and become stronger every day, has been very rewarding.”

"Lestari is very active and mischievous - she will always explore any enrichment we provide. Although she seems very independent at times, she still looks for her mum, Dourga, and never wanders far from her side.

"The keepers worked really hard to ensure a very easy introduction with her dad, Nakal, who she has also bonded extremely well with. We often see her playing with Nakal and giving him a good run around! It’s amazing to see that our efforts a year ago have paid off and we’re all very proud of the young tiger Lestari has become.”

