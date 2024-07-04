Staffordshire Police has confirmed that a 22-year-old woman who was found dead alongside a man at a house in Hednesford last week was murdered.

Lauren Evans, 22, from Bridgend, South Wales, was found dead inside a house on Alpine Drive by paramedics last Tuesday (25th June).

She was found alongside 24-year-old Daniel Duffield, from Cannock, who was a paramedic.

Tonight, police have confirmed Lauren's death is being treated as a murder, and that officers are not looking for any other party in connection with her death.

As specially-trained officers support Lauren's family, they've paid tribute to her, saying: "On the 25 June 2024 we tragically, prematurely and unnecessarily had our beautiful daughter Lauren taken from us at the tender age of 22. Lauren was truly beautiful inside and out and will forever be in our memories.

"She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days. “Lauren’s thoughtful, caring and loving nature made her endearing to so many during her short life and she had so much more love to give and smiles to share with family and friends in the future. Lauren loved our family dog Poppy, and her little puppy Milly, with the two of them forming such a strong mutual bond in only the short time they sadly had together.

Paramedics found the bodies of two people at a house in Hednesford last week. Credit: ITV News Central

“Lauren achieved academic success and was soon to start her chosen career in mental health nursing, in which we know she would have excelled and been an attentive and caring nurse. “A special person has been lost to so many who had the privilege to know her and to those who would have had the pleasure of meeting her in the future. We have lost a special daughter, with her sister, losing a loving companion and soul mate who wanted to share so many more experiences with Lauren. “You were always loved, will always be in our memories and by our side and we will unconditionally love you forever Lauren. “We kindly request that the family’s privacy is respected, and we are allowed to grieve for our cherished Lauren in peace at this sad and traumatic time”.

Detective Inspector Louise Booker, from Staffordshire Police's Major Investigations Department, said: “Following the launch of our investigation and enquiries conducted by our Major Investigations team, we are treating Lauren’s death as a murder.

"We want to reassure the community that we are not seeking any other party in connection with Lauren’s death and are continuing to build a file for HM Coroner.“I can’t begin to imagine the pain that the families are feeling after this tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the families of those affected.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...