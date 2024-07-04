A man has been charged after another man in his 20s was stabbed in the head inside a McDonald's restaurant in Leicester.

Officers were called to the city centre just after 5am on Tuesday morning (July 7th) after a stabbing was reported in Market Street, Leicester.

Leicestershire Police attended and the injured man was taken to hospital.It is believed he sustained an injury to his head that is not believed to be life threatening or life changing.

A 37-year-old Daniel Edgar, of no fixed address, was charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent and appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (July 3rd).

A 33-year-old man also arrested has been released with no further action.

Leicestershire Police say officers from the city will continue to be in the area carrying out reassurance patrols.