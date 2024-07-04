Police are appealing for witnesses after suspected arson attack at a house in Nottinghamshire.

Officers were called to the four-bedroom property in Melton Road in Stanton-on-the-Wolds.

It’s believed the fire was started deliberately between Saturday 29th June and 5.01pm on Monday 1st July, which is when the incident was reported to police.

It was reported that someone had entered the house and a fire had been started within the property.

Extensive damage was caused to the guttering and cladding at the rear of the property.

The fire went out and no injuries were reported.

Nottinghamshire Police said they are trying to 'establish the full circumstances and to identify and subsequently apprehend those responsible'.

Detective Sergeant Katie Hurrell said: “The owner of this property has been very shocked by this incident and cannot understand why it has happened.

“To assist us further we would like to hear from any witnesses who have not already spoken to us. This incident happened on a busy main road so we’re urging drivers to check their dash cams for any recorded footage that may help with our ongoing inquiries.

“Similarly, if anyone passing by at around this time noticed anything at all out of place then we want to hear from them. Even the smallest bit of information could make all the difference to this investigation.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...