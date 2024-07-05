Play Brightcove video

It was a tense few hours and lots of waiting around but the results of this General Election produced some stand-out moments.

Almost five years ago Boris Johnson's Conservatives smashed Labour's 'red wall' in the Midlands.

But this time around the picture was very different as Sir Keir Starmer's Labour had a landslide of victories.

One of those seats was Jess Phillips' Birmingham Yardley constituency where there was a real prospect of the seat going to an independent candidate.

But when the results were counted Jess hung on. But while she was being announced as the winner she was booed and heckled on the stage.

In her speech she reminded the audience of the aggressive and hostile reception she and her team received when out campaigning.

Elsewhere in Birmingham, Labour retained seats except Perry Barr where Khalid Mahmood was ousted by an independent candidate.

The result went to a recount and the second time around, Ayoub Khan won by 507 votes.

In Staffordshire, Lichfield's Conservative Michael Fabricant was ousted.

Mr Fabricant has served as MP for Lichfield, and under its former name of Mid Staffordshire, since 1992.

The West Midlands saw its first Green MP elected, as the 'safe' Conservative seat of North Herefordshire flipped.

In Sutton Coldfield, the seat was held by the Conservative's Andrew Mitchell.

Our reporter Andy Bevan looks back on an eventful night in the constituency.

Dudley had been Conservative blue since 2019 but after a heated campaign Marco Longhi lost his seat to Labour's Sonia Kumar who achieved 34.1% of the vote.

Our correspondent Mark Gough takes us through the events of the count and result in Dudley.

In the East Midlands, Labour was dealt another blow in losing Leicester South's Jonathan Ashworth to independent candidate Shockat Adam.

Ashworth received 13,760 votes, while Adam gained 14,739 votes.

Speaking afterwards, Mr Ashworth told ITV News Central: "It's very disappointing but that's democracy, that's democracy."

Following his defeat in the East Midlands Mayor election, Conservative Ben Bradley was dealt another blow as he lost his Mansfield seat to Labour.

Mr Bradley had held the seat since 2017 but he was a further victim of Labour's landslide. He said he was 'gutted' not to be able to represent the people of Mansfield anymore.

Where there may have been tears, there were cheers in Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, where former Conservative, then Independent, Lee Anderson became the first MP for Reform UK.

Following his election, former miner and Labour councillor Mr Anderson said the people of Ashfield had "backed me again".

He added: "I said a few weeks back that there was going to be a reckoning on election night and Ashfield, which is the capital of common sense, brought that reckoning.

"This wonderful place which I call home is going to have a massive say in how this country is run in future. I want my country back and Ashfield can play a massive part in that."

Mark Kielesz-Levine reports on a big result in the East Midlands and a significant one for Reform UK.

