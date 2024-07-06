Woman pleads guilty to manslaughter after man stabbed to death in Derbyshire

A woman has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after a man was stabbed to death in Ilkeston, in Derbyshire.

The force was called to reports that a man had been seriously assaulted at an address in Stamford Street, at 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Wayne Sibley was found with serious injuries, however, the 45-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Regan Martin was arrested a short time later and was subsequently charged with the murder of Mr Sibley.

She pleaded not guilty, and a trial at Derby Crown Court began last month.

However, the 48-year-old, previously of Stamford Street, Ilkeston, has since admitted a charge of manslaughter in relation to Mr Sibley’s death which was accepted by the prosecution.

Martin was remanded to prison ahead of her sentencing which is due to take place on Friday, July 12, at Derby Crown Court.

