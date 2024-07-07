Arrest made after shots fired in Smethwick

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after gun shots were fired at a venue in Smethwick last month.

Officers from West Midlands Police acted on information and yesterday detained a man in connection with the incident, which happened at Avenue Bar and Restaurant in Rolfe Street.

The 21-year-old currently remains in custody for questioning.

Three people were injured after gun shots were fired during the early hours of 17 June.

A 23-year-old man was previously arrested and bailed while our enquiries continue.

Officers are still keen to hear from anyone with information and you can do this via Live Chat on the force's website, or by calling 101, quoting 412 of 17 June.