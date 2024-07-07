Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Walsall

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted murder after four people were hit by a car in Walsall.

Officers from West Midlands Police were called after a vehicle mounted the pavement in Prince Street just before 5pm on Friday, July 5.

Police say the driver fled the scene and two men in their 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They're not believed to be life-threatening and the other two men were not seriously hurt.

Officers say a 27-year-old man was arrested last night. He currently remains in custody for questioning.

Police have also recovered a vehicle suspected of being involved and this will now undergo forensic examination.

Their enquiries into the full circumstances are continuing and officers are asking anyone with information, who has not spoken to them already, to come forward.

You can do this via Live Chat on their force website, or by calling 101, quoting 20/644772/24.

