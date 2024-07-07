Woman arrested in connection with alleged Derbyshire bomb hoax

Police officers descended on a Derbyshire town this afternoon after a hoax bomb threat was allegedly made.

Officers from Derbyshire police said that just before 3pm, it was reported a woman had allegedly entered a restaurant in The Market Place, in Wirksworth, and an alleged threat was made about a bomb.

Police said a cordon was put in place and a number of roads were closed to allow for searches and enquiries to take place as a precaution and for public safety.

Officers have now established that the alleged threat was a hoax.

A woman aged in her 30s from Derby was arrested on suspicion of intentionally or recklessly causing a public nuisance and for making a bomb hoax, said police.

She remains in police custody at this time and enquiries are continuing.

Officers are carrying out patrols in the area for reassurance and are encouraging anyone with any concerns to speak to them.