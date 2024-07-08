An inquest into the death of a paramedic who was found dead at a house in Staffordshire last month has been adjourned. The body of Daniel Duffield, 24, was found alongside Lauren Evans, 22, at a house on Alpine Drive in Hednesford on June 25th.

Staffordshire Police is treating Lauren's death as a murder, and the force isn't looking for any other party in connection with her death.

Lauren Evans was found dead at a home in Hednesford in Staffordshire. Credit: Staffordshire Police

Today, the coroner opened and adjourned an inquest into the death of Daniel.

Only his name and age were confirmed, with the inquest adjourned until a full hearing can take place at a later date.

Daniel, was a paramedic for West Midlands Ambulance Service, while police have confirmed Lauren was from Bridgend in South Wales.

Last week, her family paid tribute to her saying they will love her forever, unconditionally.

In a statement released by police, they said: "She was adored by her parents, younger sister, grandparents, family and friends because she was a gorgeous, soft natured, sweet girl whose smile would brighten even the darkest of days."

Specialist officers are supporting her family.

Staffordshire Police has referred the case to the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct, because of 'Prior Contact'.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...