Play Brightcove video

Watch as a swarm of thousands of bees cover the boot of a car in Solihull

A woman from Solihull was shocked to see her unsuspecting car covered in bees after a neighbour told her to take a look.

The swarm on Val's Fiat 500 certainly created a buzz around the Monkspath area, and after some research neighbours realised the colony might be creating a new nest on the car.

Val's daughter Claire Heidi told ITV Central: " We are buzzing - literally!

"There must be over 25,000 of these little workers! Mum’s going to be calling the local bee keeper this morning."

Val from Solihull was shocked to find her small car covered in a swarm of bees. Credit: Claire Heidi

According to the National Beekeeper Association, most swarms occur on warm sunny days between May and July.

The National Beekeeper Association says: "Swarming is a natural process. It is the colony reproducing by the old queen leaving with some of the bees.

"They leave their hive and find somewhere to hang in a cluster until the scout bees decide on their new home."

The advice is to await a professional beekeeper and maintain a distance from the swarm even though they tend not to be aggressive.