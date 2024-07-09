A critical incident has been declared at two hospitals run by the University Hospitals of the North Midlands NHS Trust.

The Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford have been under increasing pressure since the weekend.

The Trust says patients should expect much longer delays than usual whilst emergency departments tend to the sickest patients first.

The Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital in Stafford have been affected by rising demand over the weekend. Credit: ITV News Central

UHNM says it took the decision to declare a critical incident after experiencing an increase in attendances at the Emergency Department who require an admission.

The Trust says it will continue to work with NHS and local authority partners to ensure that people who need hospital and emergency care can get treatment quickly.

It will also work with other agencies to identify any additional support that allows them to discharge patients who do not require acute hospital care.

The public is being asked help by only using A&E in a serious or life threatening emergency - and that when patients are being discharged, friends or loved ones pick them up from hospital as soon as possible.

