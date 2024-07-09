Police in Walsall have launched a murder investigation after a man was killed in a shooting and another man was injured.

Officers were called to Well Lane at just before 5 o'clock in the afternoon of Monday 8 July.

A man in his 20s died at the scene. Another man who was wounded is receiving treatment in hospital for injuries which are not life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene carrying out a forensic examination of the area, speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV. The road remains closed.

West Midlands Police says there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days.

In a statement, the force said: "We understand the alarm that such incidents cause and there will be an increase in police presence around the area in coming days.

"Officers will be offering reassurance, so please talk to them if you have any concerns.'

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.

