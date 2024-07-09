Three teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal shooting in Walsall.

Officers were called to Well Lane, Blakenall at just before 5 o'clock in the afternoon of Monday 8 July.

A man in his 20s died at the scene. Another man who was wounded is receiving treatment in hospital for injuries which are not life-threatening.

One man, aged 18 and two 17-year-olds were arrested on Monday night following the shooting. They remain in police custody.

West Midlands Police said there will be an increase in police presence around the area over the next few days.

There are also Section 60 powers in use across Walsall until 2pm today (Tuesday 9 July), allowing police to stop and search people without the need to have reasonable grounds.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...