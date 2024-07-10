The Leader of Walsall Council has called for the community to come together after three teenagers were arrested following a fatal shooting in Bloxwich.

Officers were called to Well Lane, Blakenall on Monday evening (8th July).

A man in his 20s died at the scene. Another man who was wounded was taken to hospital for injuries which are not life-threatening.

West Midlands Police said they believe the attack was targeted.

One man, aged 18 and two 17-year-olds were arrested on Monday night following the shooting.

Officers say there will be an increase in police presence around the area over the next few days.

Today (10th July), Councillor Garry Perry, Leader of Walsall Council said the authority has been working closely with schools in the surrounding area to offer support through educational psychologists and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) following the incident.

He also outlined plans to invest in new, targeted outreach youth work, in partnership with local schools and Bloxwich Library.

In a statement, Councillor Perry said: "The shock within the community has really been felt following the violent crime that occurred this week, in the Blakenall and Bloxwich area that resulted in a young person losing their life.

"We are working closely with the Police and our partners to reduce levels of serious crime across the Borough.

"We are also reaching out to schools in the surrounding area to offer educational psychology and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services in support of the incident.

"We know events of this kind, although rare, can affect deeply our communities, whether that’s community cohesion, whether it raises tensions, or actually makes you fearful for your own safety.

"Please respond to the Police when they call for community support, but more importantly, for witnesses to come forward in a confidential way so that it protects anonymity if they need to tell them something that is important to a live and ongoing Police investigation."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.

The council also noted residents can find out what support is available to them at any Walsall Connected Centre, with the service available in the area at Bloxwich District Library, Bloxwich Community Partnership and Palace Play, Shop and Eat.

