Police given extra time to question suspects as Walsall shooting victim named

West Midlands Police has been given extra time to question three people on suspicion of murder following the death of a “well-loved and respectful” 20-year-old who was shot in Walsall.

The family of Connor Brookes said they are “devastated” after he was shot dead in Well Lane in Blakenall shortly after 5pm on Monday evening (8 July).

Police said on Wednesday they had been granted a 36-hour magistrates’ court extension to further question a man, 22, and two teenagers, 17 and 18, on suspicion of murdering Mr Brookes.

In a statement released by the force his family said: “Connor was a well-loved, respectful young man with a heart of gold."

West Midlands Police says there will be an increased police presence in the area over the coming days. Credit: BPM Media

“The whole family, as well as the community, loved Connor. He was respectful and loved his family. We are all devastated at the loss we have suffered, such a tragic loss of life at such a young age when he had his future ahead of him."

“We, as a family, ask that you continue to support each other through this and respect the time we need to be together; to mourn our beautiful son, brother and uncle.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they are reviewing CCTV.

The force added that there will be an increase in police presence around the area over the next few days and anyone with information should contact them.

