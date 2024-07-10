Woman arrested following disappearance of Warwick man last year

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the disappearance of a man from Warwick.

Stefan Watkins, who is known as Lee or LeeLee, was last seen leaving his home on 6 May last year, the day of the King's coronation.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall, with blue eyes and short hair.

Warwickshire Police says it has issued several appeals and, despite pursuing numerous investigations, Stefan remains missing.

A woman, 45, from Warwick was arrested on conspiracy to murder on Tuesday (9 July) and has been bailed.

Police say their initial enquiries suggested Stefan has traveled to Coventry in the early hours of the 7 May last year. But despite investigations police say they have "no confirmed proof of life" after CCTV footage showed Stefan leaving his home in Warwick.

Senior Investigating Officer, Gareth Unett said: “We remain open-minded and truly hope he’s alive and well, however the information we’ve gathered so far suggests he may have come to harm.

“This week we have arrested a woman in connection with his disappearance and our investigations continue.”

“Given the length of time that has passed, it’s important to get closure for his partner and we continue to provide updates and support to her", he added.

Anyone with any information about Stefan's whereabouts is urged to contact Warwickshire Police or Crimestoppers.

