An XL Bully dog has been put down after a woman was left with 'life-changing' injuries in Staffordshire.

The incident happened at around 5:40pm on Sunday, July 7, at an address on Kennedy Walk in Werrington.

A man was also taken to hospital with injuries, while the XL Bully dog was seized from the property. A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said: "We were called to a report that a woman had received a significant facial injury after being bitten by a family pet in the backyard of a property.

"The woman, in her 50s, was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries. A man was also taken to hospital with injuries.

"An XL Bully was seized from the property and has been surrendered for humane destruction."West Midlands Ambulance Service has described the woman's injuries as 'serious'.An ambulance service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of a dog attack at a private address.

"An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a man and a woman. The woman was treated by ambulance staff for serious injuries and conveyed to hospital."