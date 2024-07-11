Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins secures England place in Euro 2024 final

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins said he was "lost for words" after the substitute secured England's place in the Euro 2024 final.

After Harry Kane’s spot-kick cancelled out a superb Xavi Simons opener, Wednesday’s semi-final against the Netherlands looked set to go to extra time just like the Slovakia and Switzerland matches earlier in the knockout stages.

But Southgate’s bold decision to replace captain Kane and Phil Foden with Watkins and Cole Palmer in the 81st minute proved a masterstroke.

Palmer fed his fellow substitute to turn and hit a wonderful 90th-minute winner, sealing a last-gasp 2-1 comeback victory and a place in a second successive European Championship final.

Watkins said: “I’m lost for words, really. When you score there are emotions that come through your body but this is a different feeling.

“It was slow motion when I was running over to the boys and celebrating."

The win means England will play Spain in the final. Credit: PA

“I didn’t want to get off the pitch at the end because I wanted to soak it all in because it doesn’t happen very often really.

“The goal is my bread and butter, running in behind and causing defence trouble.

“I said to Cole we were both going to get on the pitch and he was going to set me up at half-time. It happened. I manifested it.

“As soon as he turned I knew to make the move. You don’t get that opportunity very often. I had to be greedy.

“I’ve seen it go in the bottom corner. I don’t think I’ve hit the ball that sweet before in such a special moment.”

Watkins’ life changed forever in Dortmund in what was just his second appearance of a challenging tournament for Aston Villa’s main man.

He said: “Recently, I’ve got a little bit frustrated. I don’t like to be on the bench. I’ve had the best season of my career.

“I’ve had a few messages from my friends saying be patient. The amount of people I’ve had message me today saying I’m going to score tonight when I come on is ridiculous.

“Obviously they put it out into the universe so hopefully they can do the same for the final or even give me the lottery numbers!”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...