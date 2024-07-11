Nottinghamshire Police doesn’t investigate crimes well enough, according to His Majesty’s Inspectorate.

In a new report the inspectorate said the force needs to improve how it carries out investigations and supports victims.

It looked at eight areas of policing in the Nottinghamshire force. It found that it was adequate in four areas, inadequate in three and required improvement in one area.

The areas where the forces was found to be inadequate are:

Investigating crime

Preventing and deterring crime and antisocial behaviour

Leadership and force management.

The one area where it was found to require improvement was in protecting vulnerable people.

The four areas where it was found to be adequate were: Using police powers and treating the public fairly and respectfully, responding to the public, managing offenders and suspects, and building, supporting and protecting the police staff.

The force says it is working with the inspectorate to develop an improvement plan.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Roy Wilsher said that how much the force needs to improve should not be “underestimated”.

He said: “I have concerns about Nottinghamshire Police’s performance in keeping people safe, reducing crime and providing victims with an effective service. I have particularly serious concerns about how well the force manages crime, and how it manages its performance and identifies areas for improvement.”

In his report he acknowledged that Nottinghamshire has high levels of deprivation and that reduced funding in some organisations may increase demand on police.

“Nottinghamshire Police needs to allocate its resources more effectively to prevent and detect crime, and to protect its communities. However, its ability to meet demand is affected by acute environmental factors, like high levels of deprivation and funding gaps for local partner agencies,” he added.

The Chief Constable of the force, Kate Meynell, said it has introduced a new training scheme for police and civilian staff who investigate crimes.

She said: “A new comprehensive training package has been delivered to all our officers and staff who investigate crime to ensure that investigations are conducted efficiently, effectively and meet the needs of victims.”

Commenting on the report she said: “We have taken this very seriously and we are working closely with His Majesty’s Inspectorate to improve all that we do.

She added that the force was already working on some of the changes needed to be made before the inspection but it now has the opportunity to work with the inspectorate and the College of Policing to develop an improvement plan.

" We are now delivering these improvements quicker to better serve our communities and have received positive feedback in relation to the changes made to date", she said.

The Chief Constable said that the number of officers in the forces neighbourhood policing teams has been increased, including some with specialist skills to improve how they prevent crime in certain areas.

She also said that the force is targeting repeat offenders and those who cause most harm to communities in Nottinghamshire, which has already resulted in a reduction in neighbourhood crime.

The inspectorate finished its inspection into Nottinghamshire Police in January but since March the force has been monitored by the Inspectorate because of concerns over how it carries out investigations.

Nottinghamshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden said: “From the conversations I have had with the force and HMICFRS so far, it is clear to me that the force has already come a long way since the inspection concluded in January. But I want to ensure it keeps going in the right direction.”

