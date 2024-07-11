Several gravestones damaged beyond repair at Leamington Spa cemetery

Several gravestones have been damaged some beyond repair at a cemetery in Lemington Spa.

It happened before Leamington Spa Cemetery in Brunswick Street closed at 8pm on Saturday, July 6th.

Warwick District Council have said to repair some of the damaged stones will cost just under £4,000.

Gravestones destroyed in Leamington Spa Cemetery. Credit: Warwick District Council

They are asking visitors to contact them if they recall seeing anything which might help to catch the perpetrators.

Warwickshire Police along with the Council’s Wardens have provided an increased presence in and around the Cemetery, to provide reassurance to residents visiting and walking in the grounds.

Signage has been put up to indicate where the damage has occurred, both for health and safety and in case it prompts a recollection of any activity in that area on Saturday thatmight help to catch who is responsible.

Warwick District Council, Neighbourhood Services Cllr Will Roberts said: “We are shocked and saddened to see such mindless vandalism in the Cemetery and we are doing all we can to preserve and make safe the damaged gravestones, which will cost just under £4,000.

"Sadly, several have been destroyed beyond repair, which we know will be upsetting for visitors to the Cemetery to see. This is not just about the physical damage, but also the history and heritage of the families in our community which cannot be replaced.

"I would like to thank those of you who have shared information with us so far, we appreciate your support and sincerely hope this is an isolated incident.”

