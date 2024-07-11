Shropshire estate owned by Poundland founder on sale for almost £8million

Play Brightcove video

A 17th century estate in Shropshire, which is owned by the founder of the discount store Poundland, has gone up for sale.

Keith Smith bought Ludstone Hall In the late 1990s but now after many years the family has decided to cash in and move on.

Built in 1607, the Jacobean mansion is a mix of old & new, with the odd quirk too.

It has 9 bedrooms, 4 reception rooms, 7 bathrooms, a cellar, dining room, & bar and within its walls there's a museum dedicated to Poundland.

The building also has an indoor swimming pool with a retractable floor.

Over the years the family - and owners of the business born from selling everything for £1 - spent more than two and a half million pounds renovating the property.

As well as maintaining things like the moat, the mansion is also set in 177 acres.

Keith Smith and his wife Maureen both died two years ago. Now son Steve and his siblings have decided to sell the property in the hopes that it'll be enjoyed by another family.

