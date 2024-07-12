Failed Derby County bidder Chris Kirchner sentenced to 20 years in prison

American businessman Chris Kirchner, who was close to buying Derby County, has been handed a 20-year prison sentence for defrauding investors of tens of millions of dollars.

Mr. Kirchner, 37, founded supply chain management software company Slync in 2017.

He held the position of CEO until his termination by the Board of Directors in 2022, and was initially charged in February 2023.

In January, the 36-year-old was found guilty on four counts of wire fraud and an additional seven counts of money laundering.

He was sentenced on Thursday (11 July) to 20 years in prison and was also ordered to pay more than $65 million in restitution.

Kirchner was close to becoming the owner of Derby County back in 2022 when the club went into administration.

He was named as the preferred bidder in April 2022, and it seemed almost certain that he would become the new owner of the Rams after receiving 'conditional approval' to buy the club.

Six weeks after the announcement, Kirchner pulled out due to his inability to make the initial payment of £22 million.

This put the club close to going out of business but they were saved in July 2022, when they found a buyer. Clowes Development took over with David Clowes becoming the new owner.

