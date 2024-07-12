Man arrested as police investigate rape on Hereford Cathedral grounds

A 31-year-old man has been arrested following reports that a woman was raped on the grounds of Hereford Cathedral.

It happened around 3am this morning (12 July).

The man, who has been arrested on suspicion of rape, is in custody while enquiries continue.

Police earlier released CCTV images of a man they want to identify, and said he might be able to help with enquiries into the attack.

Officers have been at the scene in the city centre as investigations continue.

“There will be an increased police presence"

Detective Inspector Ben Pearson from West Mercia Police said:

“I understand that this incident will cause significant concern within the local community, but I’d like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence near to the cathedral as we carry out enquiries, and the victim is been supported by specially trained officers.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have seen anything or have information or dash-cam footage, which may help with the investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”