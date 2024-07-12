A 60-year old man who strangled his estranged wife to death with his bootlace at her home in Nottinghamshire, has been jailed for life for her murder.

Rachel McDaid, who was 53, was killed by Michael McDaid in the property on Nottingham Road in Eastwood, on 19th April 2024.

McDaid returned to the house a few minutes later to find one of the sons trying to enter, and told him “You can’t go in the house because I’ve killed her.”

Police say McDaid devised a plan to murder Rachel, arming himself with a bootlace that he'd made into a garotte.

He had also made arrangements for someone to look after his dog in his absence.

He drove towards the family home and parked around the corner, waiting until he knew Rachel would be alone in the house.

"You can’t go in the house because I’ve killed her"

After strangling his former partner to death, he left, before returning a few minutes later to find one of his sons outside, who had just returned from work.

He watched him unsuccessfully try and open the door to get inside and then, with no emotion, said "you can’t go in the house because I’ve killed her".

Rachel’s son then used a ladder to climb into the property through a window, where he found his mother's body on the floor.

As the same time, McDaid drove away in his van, before calling the police minutes later to tell them he’d just strangled his wife to death.

After the confession, he drove back to Nottingham Road where he was arrested within a few metres of the family home.

McDaid had been living on a nearby narrowboat at the time of the murder. Police searched it and found a boot with its laces missing onboard.

McDaid from Acre Lane in,Aston-on-Trent in Derbyshire pleaded guilty to murder during an appearance at Nottingham Crown Court on Friday 5 July.

He was then remanded in custody ahead of today's sentencing hearing (12th July).

Rachel McDaid Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/handout

"We will never understand how this could happen"

Ahead of the sentencing hearing, Rachel’s family released a statement paying tribute to the mum-of-three. They said:

"Rachel was the most beautiful, selfless and strongest woman. There are not enough words to describe how much we loved her and how much she is missed.

"She put 100 per cent into motherhood and adored her three boys. She would be mortified if she knew they would be left without either parent.

"As a family, we were devastated to hear the brutal way in which she was taken, especially by someone she spent more than half her life with and who she loved.

"We will never understand how this could happen. We would like to say thank you for the overwhelming support we have received from the community, local schools and pubs."

McDaid will serve a minimum of 23 years and four months in prison.

"He ...deprived their three sons of a mother and destroyed their family"

Detective Chief Inspector Clare Dean from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit said:

"Michael McDaid arrived at the family home that morning with a clear intention to murder Rachel and knew exactly how he'd do it.

“In taking his former partner’s life, he also deprived their three sons of a mother and destroyed their family.

“Michael McDaid betrayed the people he was supposed to care about the most and deserves the life sentence handed to him.

“Despite going through what I imagine must be the worst pain imaginable, Rachel’s loved ones have remained dignified throughout.

“We fully understand no punishment will ever be enough to make up for Rachel’s death, although we hope it will eventually be able to provide them with some degree of closure and comfort."