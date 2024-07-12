Police investigate reports of woman raped on grounds of Hereford Cathedral

Police are investigating after getting reports that a woman was raped overnight on the grounds of Hereford Cathedral.

Officers are now at the scene in Hereford city centre, after being contacted about the incident, which happened at around 3am today (Friday 12th July).

“There will be an increased police presence"

Detective Inspector Ben Pearson from West Mercia Police said:

“I understand that this incident will cause significant concern within the local community, but I’d like to reassure the public that we are carrying out a thorough investigation.

“There will be an increased police presence near to the cathedral as we carry out enquiries, and the victim is been supported by specially trained officers.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident, and may have seen anything or have information or dash-cam footage, which may help with the investigation is asked to contact police immediately.”