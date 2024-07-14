A man from Birmingham has been charged with attempting to import parts for guns into the UK from Pakistan under a car bonnet.

39-year-old Yasir Khan, from Sparkhill in Birmingham, was detained by National Crime Agency officers from the NCA's Armed Operations Unit on Friday (12th July) in the Jewellery Quarter area of the city.

The arrest follows the seizure of 72 firearm component parts, including top slides and barrels for handguns, found hidden inside the fuel tank and under the bonnet of a car which had been shipped from Pakistan to the UK.

Some of the parts found by National Crime Agency officers. Credit: National Crime Agency

The parts were recovered by Border Force officers on 7 July at London Gateway port.

Following his arrest, Khan was questioned by NCA investigators and was charged with the attempted importation of firearms.

He will appear before Birmingham Magistrates on Monday 15 July.

72 firearm component parts, including top slides and barrels for handguns were seized. Credit: National Crime Agency

NCA Senior Investigating Officer, Paul Orchard, said: "This operation has seen us prevent a huge array of gun parts entering the UK. These components could have been used to help build or adapt deadly weapons, which would have ended up in criminal hands.

"Working with our law enforcement partners we will do all we can to protect the public by preventing illegal firearms reaching the streets of the UK."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...