Play Brightcove video

CCTV shows the teenager - highlighted by the green arrow - set upon by the gang.

A teenage boy was left with multiple stab wounds after he was attacked by a gang of eight men in Coventry.

CCTV footage shows the gang chasing after the victim past Starbucks on Broadgate in the city centre, wielding baseball bats and knives in the early hours of 6 October last year.

One man can be seen nearly landing a blow to the victim's head as he tried to escape.

The eight men aged between 19 and 21 have been jailed for a combined total of 75 years for the attack.

West Midlands Police said the gang's motive remains unclear.

The 19-year-old victim who hasn't been named was chased through Coventry city centre after attending a music event, suffering a number of stab wounds.

Police said the victim only survived thanks to the quick actions of members of the public.

Top (L-R): WIlliams, Adabie; Bottom (L-R): Madmoune, Lhamy Credit: West Midlands Police

The teenager was first attacked by Prince Lhamy and Pious Adabie, who hit him with weapons. He tried to run away but was soon caught by more of the group.

Alexander Nzola, Jaiden Grant, Zachary Williams, Kennedy Ikwuemesi, Eniola Akingbesote and Hossame Madmoune all either produced weapons or kicked the victim before they fled.

All eight men were arrested within weeks of the attack following an extensive investigation using CCTV and phone records.

Top (L-R) Nzola, Akingbesote; Bottom (L-R): Grant, Ikwuemesi Credit: West Midlands Police

“We won’t accept this type of behaviour in our city"

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Jobson from Coventry Local Police Association said:

"This was extreme violence and these men have quite rightly lost their freedom."There's no justification for carrying a weapon and it’s just sheer fortune the victim was not even more seriously injured.“We won’t accept this type of behaviour in our city and we’ll continue to take action to get knives off the streets."We'll always look to prosecute those involved in carrying them or involved in serious violence."

The gang can be seen holding knives and baseball bats Credit: West Midlands Police

At Warwick Crown Court (11 July) the following were sentenced to:• Williams, aged 19, of Paradise Street, Coventry, was jailed for 22 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.• Adabie, aged 20, of Cliveland Street, Birmingham, jailed for 21 years after being found guilty of attempted murder.• Lhamy, aged 21 of Whitefriars Lane, Coventry, jailed for 16 years after being found guilty of wounding with intent, possession of a bladed weapon and violent disorder.• Ikwuemesi, aged 21, of Whitefriars Lane, Coventry, was jailed for four years and nine months affter being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.• Madmoune, aged 19, of no fixed address, was jailed for four years and nine months after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.• Nzola, aged 21, of Bishop Street, Coventry, jailed for 4 years after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.• Grant, aged 19, of Staniforth Street, Birmingham, was jailed for 4 years after being found guilty of wounding and violent disorder.• Akingbesote, aged 21, of Bagot Street, Birmingham, was given an 18-month community order after admitting possession of an offensive weapon.