The dust has finally settled on UEFA Euro 2024, with Spain being crowned as the winners.

The side from the Mediterranean beat England 2-1 in the final on Sunday (July 14th) in Berlin in Germany.

Spain largely dominated possession and play with Nico Williams putting them ahead just after half-time.

England managed to equalise thanks to a curling effort by Cole Palmer in the 73rd minute.

But Mikel Oyarzabal got ahead his man late on to secure the victory for Spain.

These were the thoughts and feelings of fans in the East and West Midlands after the game.

England fans reaction in the East Midlands following the final.

England fans reaction in the West Midlands following the final.

Many England fans will still be reeling from last night's disappointment just as much as the players and staff are too.

But one sociologist from Staffordshire believes that the team and fans will get over this quickly and go again for the next tournament.

Prof Ellis Cashmore on how England fans will deal with their Euro 2024 final loss.

The next Euros will in 2028 and will be in the UK, jointly hosted by England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Scotland and the Republic of Ireland.

A number of stadiums will host the games for Euro 2028 - one of which is Villa Park in Birmingham.

Villa Park has welcomed major international football tournaments through its gates, hosting matches during both the 1966 FIFA World Cup and the 1996 UEFA EURO.

So will familiar surroundings and being on home soil see England go that one step further and finally lift that European trophy ?

Gareth Bale holds a UEFA Euro 2028 pennant during the Euro 2028. Credit: PA images

