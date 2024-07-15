Witness appeal after two men stabbed in Leicester city centre

Police are appealing for information after two men were found with stab wound injuries in Leicester city centre.

Officers were called to Northampton Street shortly before 2am today (Monday 15 July) where they found a 19-year-old man.

He was taken to hospital - his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police then received another call just before 2.15am, where a 21-year old man was found with a stab wound injury in The Crescent. His injuries are also not thought to be life-threatening.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

Northampton Street cordon Credit: BPM Media

"We believe the incidents are linked"

Detective Sergeant Parminder Kang from the Complex Investigation Team (CIT) said:

“At this time, we believe the incidents are linked and officers are carrying further enquiries to establish what happened and how both men came to receive their injuries.

“We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area and witnessed either incident.

"In particular, I’m keen to speak to anyone with mobile phone or CCTV footage or any drivers who might’ve captured something on a dashcam.

“Anything you’re able to tell us could help.”