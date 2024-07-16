Two teenagers who murdered a man with a brick at a skate park in Nottingham have been locked up.

Jack Edwards, 24, was left with serious head injuries after being attacked by 19 year-old Kai Howitt and an unnamed 13-year-old boy. He died in hospital two days later.

The pair simultaneously hurled pieces of masonry at their victim from a couple of metres away, and while some missed, a brick struck Jack straight in the face.

A trial at Nottingham Crown Court heard how that fatal blow came shortly after an argument developed between Jack and a group of young people at Sussex Street Skate Park in the city centre on the evening of 5 December 2023.

Howitt and the 13 year old boy threw items from close range, and once Jack was hit in the face his attackers fled the skate park and left him for dead.

The 13 year old was found to have searched the internet for how many years in prison a person could receive for ‘bricking’ someone.

Jack Edwards’ mother described her ‘painful reality’ after losing her son Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Following his death, Jack’s family spoke out about their loss.

Jack's mum Zoe Edwards said: "They have taken away our happiness, but they can never take away our love for you, dear son.

“We will always carry this sadness and aching in our hearts until we meet again.”

Jack's brother, Reece Edwards said: “Everyday, I question what’s the point of achievements in life if I haven’t got my brother. We were supposed to smash life together.

“Every day, I dread night times because that is when it becomes quiet, and I see your face all lifeless.

“I’ll never be the same person without you. I’ll never laugh and smile the same. I will try and make you proud, big brother.”

Kai Howitt, 19, was handed a life sentence for murder Credit: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Howitt and the 13 year old boy were caught by police shortly after the attack. They denied murdering Jack.

But both defendants were found guilty of murder on 27 June following a two-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

They appeared at Liverpool Crown Court to be sentenced on Monday (15 July).

Howitt was sentenced to life in prison and must spend a minimum of 14 years in custody before being considered for release.

The 13-year-old boy was sentenced separately to a minimum term of five years and six months in a young offender institution.

They will both remain on licence for the rest of their lives.

Detective Inspector Clare Gibson from Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“Throughout each stage of this investigation and the murder trial that followed, Jack’s killers never owned up to their crime.

“Despite knowing exactly what they’d done, both defendants denied any wrongdoing, with Jack’s family having to relive what happened to him in court as a direct result.

“By launching pieces of masonry at Jack from point blank range, they must have realised the harm this could potentially cause, but both chose to throw them at him anyway.

“They then immediately compounded what they’d done by fleeing from the scene and not trying to help Jack, who they instead left dying on the ground.

“I can only imagine the pain Jack’s family are still going through but I’d again like to praise them for the way they’ve conducted themselves, both throughout our investigation and the court proceedings too.

“While no punishment handed out will ever make up for the ordeal they’ve suffered, I hope the sentence passed today will provide Jack’s loved ones with some small degree of comfort.”