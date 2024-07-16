Warning: this article contains details of child and sexual abuse

A report into progress made after a series of child exploitation cases in Telford, has found 'impressive' improvements.

Two years ago a damning report found more than a thousand children were sexually exploited and physically abused in Telford for at least 30 years by gangs of men.

Now a new review as part of the Telford Child Sexual Exploitation Inquiry has found that Telford Council recognises 'the stain of its past' and has made 'successful' changes.

The review looked at the work of police, teachers, social workers and other agencies in Telford.

38 of 47 recommendations have been fully implemented in the last two years

"People will not forget Telford’s history of child sexual exploitation – and nor should they"

Chair of the Inquiry, Tom Crowther KC, said 38 of his 47 recommendations have been fully implemented in the last two years.

Mr Crowther said the "impressive" work that has taken place to protect children in the area is now "an admirable model".

He added: "What I have found has been without exception positive. Of my 47 recommendations, 38 have been fully implemented.

"Four remain in progress, but with real progress. Five were, I am told, impossible to put in place without national change.

"People will not forget Telford’s history of child sexual exploitation – and nor should they.

"But in my view Telford’s approach – the Council’s approach – to the Recommendations, to engagement with its key partners and most of all with those three people it let down as children, now stands as a model."

Mr Crowther announced his inquiry has now come to an end, with a note of positivity about the safety of 'future generations' in Telford.

He concluded: "This Inquiry is now complete. It has been my privilege to be involved.

"It has ended, I consider, and I hope others will agree, on a note of positivity and with genuine hope for a better future for Telford’s children."

Seven men were jailed in 2013 following Operation Chalice, a police probe into child prostitution in the Telford area. Credit: West Mercia Police

What happened in Telford?

The Telford Sexual Exploitation Independent Inquiry revealed in 2022 that girls as young as 11 were gang-raped, trafficked, held at gunpoint, beaten and sold for sex.

Some girls said they were raped by hundreds of men.

Allegations of abuse in Telford date back to the 1980s, and two years' worth of trials concluded in May 2013, as seven men were convicted of sexual offences against four girls aged 13 to 16.

The men were sentenced to a combined total of almost 50 years in prison.

Ahdel Ali and his brother Mubarek Ali from Wellington, Telford were found guilty of sexual offences and received 14 and 18 years in jail.

The five other men convicted were Mohammed Ali Sultan, Tanveer Ahmed, Mohammed Choudhrey, Mahroof Khan and Mohammed Younis, who pleaded guilty to sexual offences.

The Inquiry found local authorities and agencies were aware of the abuse at the time but failed to investigate, meaning children were left unprotected and perpetrators "emboldened."

According to the Home Office, child exploitation levels in Telford between 2014 and 2015 were the highest in the country with over 250 crimes reported.

In 2018, a Sunday Mirror investigation found authorities' failures resulted in up to a thousand children becoming victims of sexual exploitation.

In the wake of that investigation, Telford and Wrekin Council unanimously agreed to commission an independent inquiry into child sexual exploitation after pressure to do so from then Prime Minister Theresa May and then MP for Telford Lucy Allan.

The Independent Inquiry into Telford Child Sexual Exploitation was published in 2022. Credit: Handout

The findings said had West Mercia Police "done its most basic job" in acting on reports of abuse, unnecessary suffering and even deaths of children might have been avoided.

Survivors who have come forward said they were left frightened after being told police could not help them.

West Mercia Police apologised at the time of the report, and admitted their actions "fell far short of the help and protection you should have had from us."

Telford and Wrekin Council said: "We apologise wholeheartedly to victims and survivors for the pain they have gone through."

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting: