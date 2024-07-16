UEFA says it can't investigate alleged racist abuse directed at Wolves striker Hwang Hee-chan.

The Premier League club said on Monday (15th July) they would submit a complaint to European football’s governing body, after Hwang was allegedly abused during a pre-season friendly against Italian side Como in Spain.

South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan reported the incident midway through the second half in the game, prompting a furious reaction from his team-mates.

It led to altercations in the centre circle, and then a red card for Wolves winger Daniel Podence, who was dismissed for throwing a punch.

Hwang, who then took over the captain’s armband, rejected the opportunity to immediately abandon the match, and Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said the player would have the club’s full support.

But European football’s governing body has confirmed it cannot look into the incident, because it was not a UEFA competition match.

"Disciplinary bodies can only take action for incidents that take place in UEFA competitions"

A UEFA spokesperson said:

“The fight to eliminate racism, discrimination and intolerance from football is a major priority for our organisation.

“Discriminatory behaviour is not tolerated in UEFA’s competitions. Any such behaviour would fall under Article 14 of the UEFA disciplinary regulations.

“While UEFA will continue its fight to eliminate all forms of discrimination in football, the organisation’s disciplinary bodies can only take action for incidents that take place in UEFA competitions.”

“It’s really disappointing that it happened"

O’Neil told Wolves’ official website: “Channy heard a racist remark which is really disappointing.

“I spoke to Channy about it, checked whether he wanted to take the team off or come off himself, but he was keen the team carried on and got the work they needed.

“He’s really disappointed, of course, and understandably.

“I’m proud of the fact that he wanted to carry on and put his team first in a difficult moment for him.

“It’s really disappointing that it happened, that we have to talk about it and that it impacted the game – not ideal and things like that shouldn’t be around.

“Channy will be OK, he’ll get our full support and we’ll pick him up in the morning and make sure he’s OK.”

Wolves won the game 1-0 thanks to a header from Matt Doherty.

Football’s world governing body FIFA has been contacted for comment.

It was obliged to investigate when a complaint of racism was made following a friendly between the Republic of Ireland Under-21s and a Kuwait Under-23 team in Austria last summer. That case was ultimately closed due to insufficient evidence.

Como are yet to make a comment.

