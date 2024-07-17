A ballot of staff at Amazon's Coventry site for union recognition has failed to reach a majority.

The GMB union said workers at the online giant’s Coventry site voted by 49.5% in favour of union recognition, falling just short of a majority.

The u nion had called the vote "historic and legally binding" as it would have been the first time the online retail giant had recognised a union in the UK.

More than 3,000 workers at Amazon's Coventry fulfilment centre were asked if they would like to be represented by a union in a ballot that ran from 8 to 12 July.

The vote, overseen by the government's Central Arbitration Committee, could have meant Amazon needed to recognise a trade union and negotiate pay, terms and conditions.

Members of GMB Union on strike calling for £15 per hour pay Credit: Jacob King/PA

GMB official Stuart Richards said: “Amazon now faces a legal challenge, while the fire lit by workers in Coventry and across the UK is still burning.

“GMB will carry on the fight for the pay and recognition they deserve.”

An Amazon spokesperson said: “We want to thank everyone who voted in this ballot.

“Across Amazon, we place enormous value on engaging directly with our employees and having daily conversations with them.

“It’s an essential part of our work culture. We value that direct relationship and so do our employees.

“This is why we’ve always worked hard to listen to them, act on their feedback, and invest heavily in great pay, benefits and skills development – all in a safe and inclusive workplace with excellent career opportunities. We look forward to continuing on that path with our team in Coventry.”

