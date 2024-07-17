A murder investigation is now underway into the disappearance of a man from Warwick who hasn't been seen for more than a year.

Stefan Watkins, 48, left his home on May 6 last year, the day of the King's Coronation.

Warwickshire Police's missing persons investigation has now become a murder inquiry and Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in Mr Watkins' murder, or the recovery of his body.

Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: "We truly hope that Stefan is alive and well. However, we know that it’s very possible he may have come to harm. This is why Crimestoppers is supporting this murder investigation by putting up a reward and reminding people of our unique service.“We know that for some people it can be difficult to speak directly to the authorities. Our charity which is independent of the police, is here to help. We guarantee your complete anonymity. We never ask for your personal details, just what you know about crime. This means, no police contact, no witness statement and no courts...

...Any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in getting answers for Stefan’s loved ones."

Detective Inspector Gareth Unett from Warwickshire Police Major Investigation Unit, said: “Somebody out there knows what has happened to Stefan and where he is. For the sake of his family and friends, if you have information please contact Crimestoppers. Detectives previously said the now 48-year-old has connections to Hillfields in Coventry and Warwickshire. There has been no confirmed proof of life since CCTV footage showed Stefan leaving his Warwick home.

Officers investigating Stefan’s disappearance recently arrested a 45-year-old woman on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder. She has been bailed while enquiries continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...