Smoke from factory fire near Fort shopping centre seen across Birmingham

A number of fire crews are attending a blaze at a factory near the Fort Shopping Centre in Birmingham.

West Midlands Fire Service were called to the fire on Hastingwood Industrial Park on Wood Lane in Erdington just after 3.20 today.

It's being described as a "significant incident" and people are being told to plan their journeys accordingly as there may be travel disruption.

Officers are also warning people to avoid the area and close doors and windows if you're affected by smoke.

They say they have 12 fire engines, three 4×4 brigade response vehicles and a hydraulic aerial platform on-site.

One fire engine from Tamworth Fire Station has also been deployed, and officers say more resources are likely to be mobilised.

They've confirmed the fire is in a factory, which is not currently affecting nearby The Fort shopping centre.

The flames can be seen across the city, with people in Moseley posting their view of the flames on X.

Others posted they could see the smoke from the city centre.

West Midlands Police say they are supporting fire colleagues with road closures.