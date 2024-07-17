A prisoner stabbed to death at HMP Dovegate near Uttoxeter in Staffordshire has been named as Stephen Strutt, 42, who was a convicted murderer.

Police were informed at 9am on Saturday morning (13 July) that a prisoner had been stabbed at the Staffordshire jail.

Strutt was taken to hospital in a critical condition and died as a result of his injuries.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail back to prison.

Strutt, formerly of Stalybridge, Tameside, was one of four people convicted of murdering Warren Glover in Merseyside in 2020 in a revenge attack over a woman.

A court heard Mr Glover, who was 33, was battered with a metal bar and found unconscious on a street. He died three weeks later in hospital.

Mr Glover's family paid tribute to him at the time: "As a family, we are heartbroken and truly devastated with the loss of Warren.

"He was a genuinely kind-hearted and caring Dad who adored his family and friends.

"He was much loved and loyal; his fun, genuine and empathetic character will be sorely missed by all who knew him especially his Mum."

Strutt, was ordered by a judge to serve a minimum term of 20 years. His death comes just three years into his sentence.

