Smoke fills sky in Warwickshire as police and fire deal with 'incident'

Emergency response teams are in attendance to what's being described as an "incident" in Warwickshire.

Police, fire and ambulance services are all at the scene near to Papple Close off Dollman Road in Houlton in Rugby.

Huge plumes of smoke can be seen near the scene.

Warwickshire Police posted on social media that "there is not believed to be a threat to the public", and said they are dealing with the incident.

More to follow.