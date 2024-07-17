Three-vehicle crash closes A38 for hours

There have been huge delays on the A38 in both directions this morning after a serious crash.

The southbound carriageway was closed between the A50 Toyota Island in Derbyshire and A5121 Burton upon Trent following a three-vehicle collision early this morning. The incident itself occurred near the A5121 junction in Staffordshire.

The northbound section of the A38 has been closed to assist Staffordshire Police with their investigations.

The A38 northbound and southbound are now both fully open.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...