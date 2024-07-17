A boy, 14, has been charged after two puppies were stolen from a back garden in Leicester.

The Staffordshire Bull Terriers – one boy and one girl – are believed to have been taken from the back garden of an address in Helena Crescent, Leicester, at around 8.45pm on Saturday 22 June.

A 14-year-old boy – who cannot be named for legal reasons – has been charged in connection with the offence and has been bailed until his next court appearance.

Officers are still trying to locate the puppies and ask anyone who may have seen them or knows of their whereabouts to come forward.

Detective Constable Phoebe Whittington, the investigating officer, said: “A teenager has been charged with burglary in relation to this offence, but the puppies are still missing. If you recognise them from the pictures or have seen them for sale, please report it to us.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...