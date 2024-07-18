CCTV shows last-known movements of Warwick man not seen for more than a year

Play Brightcove video

Murder investigation teams have released CCTV showing the last-known movements of a man in Warwick who has not been seen for more than a year.

Stefan Watkins, 48, was last seen leaving his home on the 6th May 2023 - the day of the King's Coronation.

Warwickshire Police's missing persons investigation has now become a murder inquiry, and Crimestoppers is offering a £20,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in Mr Watkins' murder, or the recovery of his body.

Stefan Watkins seen on CCTV

"We truly hope that Stefan is alive and well"

Alan Edwards, West Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said:

"We truly hope that Stefan is alive and well. However, we know that it’s very possible he may have come to harm.

"This is why Crimestoppers is supporting this murder investigation by putting up a reward and reminding people of our unique service.

"We know that for some people it can be difficult to speak directly to the authorities. Our charity which is independent of the police, is here to help.

"We guarantee your complete anonymity. We never ask for your personal details, just what you know about crime. This means, no police contact, no witness statement and no courts...

"Any piece of information, no matter how small, could prove crucial in getting answers for Stefan’s loved ones."

Detectives previously said Mr Watkins has connections to Hillfields in Coventry and Warwickshire.

There has been no confirmed proof of life since CCTV footage showed Stefan leaving his Warwick home.

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in connection with the disappearance of a man from Warwick.