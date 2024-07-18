Play Brightcove video

A YouTuber has attempted to beat the controversial ULEZ charge in London - by driving a toy car through the capital.

Johnny Rickard from Coventry is a TV Development Producer who has previously worked for the BBC's "Top Gear", so he knows a thing or two about motoring.

He's now driven a children’s toy car from Greenwich in East London to Green Park, a distance of eight miles.

In the video of the journey, Johnny is seen getting a McDonald's takeaway through the drive-thru entrance in the toy car.

He's also seen making his way against tourists as he tries to navigate London’s busy streets, as well as visiting Westminster, Downing Street and Buckingham Palace.

His car then breaks down in Green Park, because it needs a new battery.

"It’s a lot of fun and has put a smile on everyone’s face"

Johnny says: ‘With the ULEZ charge on top of the congestion charge, I wanted to find a way that I could drive without paying either.

"Because it’s a toy car, I’ve called it the "‘Porsche (Ages) 9-11". It’s a lot of fun and has put a smile on everyone’s face!".

An ULEZ sign in London

What is the ULEZ charge ?

Johnny has worked in TV development in London since 2018, working on shows including The Eurovision Song Contest, Russell Kane’s Evil Genius, and Top Gear.

He says "The TV industry is facing a massive crisis at the moment, with 75% of freelancers out of work, including myself.

"It’s a huge problem which is showing no signs of improving.

"So the only sensible idea seemed to be to launch a brand new YouTube channel, where I do silly things with cars.

"I will be doing crazy stuff like this every episode, please subscribe so I can eat!’