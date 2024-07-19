Play Brightcove video

Mark Gough went to meet the charity

A charity that supports people with dementia and their families in Sandwell says its services have been restricted after two of its mini busses were stolen.

The charity BUDS - Better Understanding of Dementia Sandwell - collects people from their homes across the borough every weekday to bring them to its centre for activities and a hot meal.

But now only families that are able to drop off their relatives can use the centre and many of its elderly users have been stranded at home.

The charity says that the groups at the centre provide vital respite for families and social opportunities for people with dementia.

The two branded buses were stolen on 16 July and the charity is appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

The local scouts are lending them theirs for now, but it's not a long term solution.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...