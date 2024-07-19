An eight-year old England fan has marked Euro 2024 by trekking 19 miles from Derby County’s Pride Park Stadium to Nottingham Forest’s City Ground.

Soccer-mad Harry Archer took part in the trek to help cure his three-year-old cousin who has an ultra-rare genetic illness.

Harry raised £2,400 for research into Pearson Syndrome, thanks to supporters from both clubs uniting to back him.

The money that poured in was almost triple his sponsorship goal of £850.

Online donations to a Just Giving page included one with the message: “Well done young man.

"Cloughie would’ve been very proud of you.”

Harry at the City Ground Credit: Erewash Borough Council

Harry's parents Chris and Steph posted: “We are so very proud of you Harry! You never complained you just got your head down and smashed it!”

Harry himself said: “Let’s hope this can help. I’m thankful to everyone who gave money.“

His cousin Ruby Wren Marshall was one year old when she was diagnosed with the illness, which is caused by a faulty gene.

She began suffering from anaemia at six months. The ultra-rare syndrome can affect the pancreas, liver, kidneys, eyes, ears, heart and brain.

Harry outside the Derby County ground on his fundraising trek Credit: Erewash Borough Council

Harry says he was determined to help by raising money for the Lily Foundation, which fuels research into mitochondrial diseases.

The Nottingham Forest fan took eight hours to complete his trek to the City Ground from Derby’s Pride Park Stadium.

Harry’s “tremendous efforts” saw him win an award from the Ockash Trust – a local charity that is dedicated to helping young people in Ockbrook and Borrowash.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...