'Heartless’ thief jailed after targeting couple with newborn baby

A career criminal stole a purse from a car belonging to a couple with a newborn baby.

Michael Wilson snuck into the Ford S-Max in the middle on the night after finding it unlocked on a private driveway in Mapperley, in Nottingham.

The 49-year-old then stole a purse from inside a large bag containing items for the baby, such as wipes and clothes.

Nottingham Crown Court heard he then took a bank card out of the purse and used it to buy cigarettes and tobacco at several service stations.

Police recognised him after viewing CCTV footage and arrested him.

He initially denied the offences and the matter went to trial, during which he changed his plea and admitted four counts of fraud by false representation and handling stolen goods.

He has now be jailed for 14 months.

The court heard the offences took place in October 2021 and that Wilson, of Labray Road, Calverton, was a prolific offender.

Detective Inspector Julian Eminson-Ferry, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Wilson would have known he was targeting a young family as the bag he rummaged through had a number of items for the couple’s newborn baby.

“Yet he still stole the purse and spent the family’s hard-earned money at a string of locations. I can only describe him as heartless.

“Such has been the number of times we’ve had to arrest him, officers immediately recognised him from CCTV footage and put him before the courts.

“Sadly, he continued to show no remorse and took the case to trial.

"Owing to the overwhelming evidence against him, he did finally change his pleas to guilty – and I’m glad he has now been sentenced.

“I hope he uses his time in prison to reflect on his actions and the impact they have on innocent victims, so that he makes better choices when he is released.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcast episode to find out What You Need To Know...