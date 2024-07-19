A man has been charged in connection with the death of Ian Price, who was attacked by two dogs in Staffordshire.

Ian Price, 52, died on 14 September last year after being attacked by two dogs outside a property on Main Road in Stonnall.

Staffordshire Police say James Trimble-Pettit, 31, of Fradley, near Lichfield, has been charged with two counts of owner of a dog dangerously out of control where death is caused.

The force says Ian’s family is being supported by specialist officers.

Trimble-Pettit is due to appear at Cannock Magistrates’ Court in September.